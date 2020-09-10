McLean County sees its 18th COVID-related death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s McLean County COVID-19 report shows the rolling positivity rate rising and new cases dropping slightly with 35 cases and one new death.

The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported the 18th COVID-related death in the county, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

The update shows 1,330 people are self-isolating at home while seven people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. 1,342 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 57,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity increased to 10.2% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county sits at 2,697 cases with 18 deaths.

From 9:00 a.m. until noon Thursday, MCHD and Chestnut Health Systems mobile COVID testing are in Le Roy at 201 N. Chestnut St. for drive-through and walk-up testing. The testing site uses self-administered nasal swab tests, with each person self-swabbing as instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member, as staff cannot assist with the self-swabbing process.

Those tested at the site should receive a call with their results in 4 — 7 days.

