MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s McLean County COVID-19 update reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease compared to Monday’s update.
The update follows a trend in the last few days in which the county’s overall exposure to the virus has fallen significantly compared to where it was just a few weeks earlier.
This puts the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,175 with 19 deaths.
227 people are isolating at home with 10 people hospitalized, one of whom is in Intensive Care. 2,918 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 67,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.9% through Monday.
Latest Headlines
- Pritzker discusses fairness regarding cannabis dispensary licenses
- Major issues with COVID-19 data have state senators calling on Pritzker to reopen Metro East
- McLean County sees drop in COVID-19 cases, declining positivity rate
- Learning pods can make educational inequities worse. Here’s a better way to create one
- Top contenders for Ginsburg’s seat on Supreme Court