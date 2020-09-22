McLean County sees drop in COVID-19 cases, declining positivity rate

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s McLean County COVID-19 update reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease compared to Monday’s update.

The update follows a trend in the last few days in which the county’s overall exposure to the virus has fallen significantly compared to where it was just a few weeks earlier.

This puts the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,175 with 19 deaths.

227 people are isolating at home with 10 people hospitalized, one of whom is in Intensive Care. 2,918 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 67,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.9% through Monday.

