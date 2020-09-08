McLean County sees new COVID-19 cases drop, stays at warning level

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, McLean County Health Department officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease compared to Monday’s report, though not enough to bring the county out of the warning level.
The update shows 1,311 people are self-isolating at home while eight people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. 1290 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Over 55,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity decreased to 10.6% but is still in the warning level for the state.
The county sits at 2,626 cases with 17 deaths.
