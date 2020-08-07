McLean County update reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19

The McLean County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 608.
490 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered, and 15 have died.
There are currently 102 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there is currently only one individual who is hospitalized.
Over 28,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%.
Latest Headlines
- Junior Football League of Central Illinois cancels fall season; hopeful for future
- Trump campaign keeps pushing for earlier debate
- Trump administration announces federal prison count is lowest in nearly 20 years
- US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge
- Nuclear testing: ‘Why do we need to start a new arms race?’