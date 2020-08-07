McLean County update reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19

The McLean County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 608.

490 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered, and 15 have died.

There are currently 102 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there is currently only one individual who is hospitalized.

Over 28,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected