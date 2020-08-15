McLean County update reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 733 with 15 deaths.

608 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

There are currently 106 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there are currently four individuals who are hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

