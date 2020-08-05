McLean County update reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 583, and 15 deaths. 466 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

There are currently 101 individuals self-isolating in McLean County and there is currently only one individual who is hospitalized.

Over 27,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%.

