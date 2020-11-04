McLean County update reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
Thirty-four of the new cases were from yesterday, the other 99 were reported today. There was no COVID-19 update yesterday due to the election.
There are currently 458 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and 10 individuals who are hospitalized. There is currently no one in intensive care.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,616 with 38 deaths.
In McLean County, 4,110 residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.
McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 5.8%.
