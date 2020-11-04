McLean County update reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Thirty-four of the new cases were from yesterday, the other 99 were reported today. There was no COVID-19 update yesterday due to the election.

There are currently 458 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and 10 individuals who are hospitalized. There is currently no one in intensive care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,616 with 38 deaths.

In McLean County, 4,110 residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 5.8%.

