McLean County update reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 670. There has been a total of 15 deaths.

572 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

There are currently 82 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there is currently only one individual who is hospitalized.

