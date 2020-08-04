McLean County update reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
This brings the total number of cases to 570, and 15 deaths. 451 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.
There are currently 102 individuals self-isolating in McLean County, and two individuals who are hospitalized.
Over 26,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%.
Latest Headlines
- Following 18-month investigation, Senate passes bill protecting Olympic athletes from abuse
- ‘Afraid for my life’: Portland protesters testify before Congress
- U.S. lawmakers disagree on how to curb violence during protests
- ‘Riverview Lofts’ could soon be coming to East Peoria
- President Trump signs off on Great American Outdoors Act