McLean County update reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 570, and 15 deaths. 451 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

There are currently 102 individuals self-isolating in McLean County, and two individuals who are hospitalized.

Over 26,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected