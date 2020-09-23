McLean County update reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,199 with 20 deaths.

2,937 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

There are currently 230 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there are currently 12 individuals who are hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 3.8%.

