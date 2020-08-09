The McLean County Health Department reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
This brings the total number of cases to 639.
507 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered, and 15 have died.
There are currently 116 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there is currently only one individual who is hospitalized.
Over 31,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 1.9%.
Latest Headlines
- Delta bans 100 passengers from taking flights and adding them to a “no fly” list for refusing to wear masks
- McLean County update reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19
- Illinois reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 8 additional deaths
- 5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina
- Which face masks are the most (and least) effective at stopping COVID-19 exposure?