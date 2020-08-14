McLean County update reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 722. There has been a total of 15 deaths.
595 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.
There are currently 108 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there are currently four individuals who are hospitalized.
