McLean County update reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19, one more death

Coronavirus

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 776.

The health department is reporting that a 60-year-old woman is the 16th COVID-19 related death in McLean County. The death was not related to a long-term care facility.

618 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

There are currently 136 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there are currently six individuals who are hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

