McLean County update reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

There are currently 304 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and 11 individuals who are hospitalized. None of those hospitalized are currently in intensive care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,744 with 30 deaths.

3,399 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 4.9%.

