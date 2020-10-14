McLean County update reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
There are currently 304 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and 11 individuals who are hospitalized. None of those hospitalized are currently in intensive care.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,744 with 30 deaths.
3,399 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 4.9%.
Latest Headlines
- Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump says
- Hanna City war memorabilia collector loses collection after Tuesday night garage fire
- 2020 Census deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15
- Churches prepare Operation Christmas Child gifts amid COVID-19
- Health officials plan extra safety scrutiny as coronavirus vaccine worries grow