McLean County update reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

There are currently 176 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and 11 individuals who are hospitalized, with two in intensive care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,392 with 23 deaths.

3,182 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 3.4%.

