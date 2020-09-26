McLean County update reporting four new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The health department is also reporting another COVID-19 related death. The 80-year-old McLean county resident had underlying health conditions.

There are currently 194 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and eight individuals who are hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,231 with 23 deaths.

3,006 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 3%.

