McLean County update reporting four new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The health department is also reporting another COVID-19 related death. The 80-year-old McLean county resident had underlying health conditions.
There are currently 194 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and eight individuals who are hospitalized, with one in intensive care.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,231 with 23 deaths.
3,006 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.
McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 3%.
