McLean County update shows 278 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County COVID-19 update reported 278 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

1,157 people are isolating at home, and 11,318 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 189,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.1% through Jan. 10.

33 McLean County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 69% of total beds in use, and 62 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in McLean County, bringing the total number of deaths up to 131.