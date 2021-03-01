McLean County update shows 75 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County COVID-19 update reported 75 new and probable cases in the area Monday, March 1.

There are Currently 199 people isolating at home, and 14,164 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 244,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.3% through Feb. 28.

16 McLean County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, and 86% of total beds in use.

McLean County has reported 170 COVID-19 related deaths. There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in McLean County since Feb. 19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that approximately 34,983 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.