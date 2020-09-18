McLean County young adults are majority of new COVID-19 cases this week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday’s McLean County COVID-19 update reported 50 new cases as the rolling positivity rate continues to drop.

The age breakdowns for the new cases reported between 9/12 and 9/18:

<1 — 2

1-17 — 41

18-19 — 33

20s — 75

30s — 38

40s — 27

50s — 27

60s — 17

70s — 8

80s — 3

90s — 2

The update shows 1,238 people are self-isolating at home while seven people are hospitalized with one of them in intensive care. 1,811 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 64,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity increased to 5.0% through Thursday.

Collectively, the county sits at 3,075 cases with 19 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected