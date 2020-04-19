Medical students in Illinois graduate early amid pandemic

In this March 16, 2020, photo, a doctor watches a coronavirus patient under treatment in the intensive care unit of the Brescia hospital, Italy. Hospitals in northern Italy are struggling to make room for the onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune) — The University of Illinois has allowed medical students to graduate early as the pressing need for healthcare workers has increased amid coronavirus outbreak.

The Chicago Tribune reports that graduates could start their residency programs early. Graduating students also had to find out where they were accepted for their residencies online, which is referred to as Match Day. It is usually a day of celebration with family and peers.

Some students were even removed from their clinical rotations due to health concerns.

