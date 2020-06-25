Monica Hendrickson discusses how central Illinois doing as we move to Phase 4

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson joins WMBD via Zoom to discuss how Illinois can reduce transmission of COIVD-19 Thursday.

Henderson said that the Peoria area has done a good job with masks and social distancing that puts us in a position to move to phase four.

Henderson encourages community members to air on the side of caution as businesses start to reopen to help keep the pressure on our local health care system low.

“We never said the goal was ‘no one gets the virus,’ we’ve always said that we wanted to keep transmission rate, or how the virus spreads from person to person low,” Henderson said. “That way the capacity on our hospital system as well as the capacity on our public health system remains controllable.”

The Tri-County area has had 609 case of COVID-19, with 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

