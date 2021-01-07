More than 1 million total cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois has officially passed the threshold into 1 million cases of COVID-19.

Thursday, IDPH announced an additional 8,757 cases and 177 deaths. Governor JB Pritzker warned extra caution is needed moving forward.

“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition. As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation – with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday – it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives. Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time – let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.” Governor JB Pritzker

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,008,045 cases, including 17,272 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,518 specimens for a total 13,803,946.

As of last night, 3,921 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 450 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 31 – Jan. 6 is 8.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 31 – Jan. 6 is 9.8%.