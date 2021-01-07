More than 1 million total cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois has officially passed the threshold into 1 million cases of COVID-19.
Thursday, IDPH announced an additional 8,757 cases and 177 deaths. Governor JB Pritzker warned extra caution is needed moving forward.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,008,045 cases, including 17,272 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,518 specimens for a total 13,803,946.
As of last night, 3,921 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 450 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 31 – Jan. 6 is 8.5%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 31 – Jan. 6 is 9.8%.
