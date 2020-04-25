More than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 107 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-county area.
Saturday’s report shows 60 cases in Peoria, 36 in Tazewell and 11 positive cases in Woodford County. No new deaths reported.
The area has had six total deaths, with Woodford having its first COVID-19 related death Tuesday.
Thirty-two people in Peoria County have recovered from the virus. Fourteen are at home isolating and 12 are being treated at a local hospital.
