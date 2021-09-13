More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County over the weekend

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 cases have risen in McLean County over the weekend.

The health department reported 49 new cases on Friday, 21 on Saturday, and 49 on Sunday for a grand total of 119 new cases.

At this time, 443 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 20,443 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 458,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3% through Sept. 12.

Currently, 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 29.

There have been 251 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.