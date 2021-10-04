More than 1,000 new vaccinations administered in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Oct. 1.

Including the new cases, this brings the total probable and confirmed cases in McLean County to 22,283.

Currently, 303 people are isolating at home, while 21,692 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are 26 McLean County residents reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, but 24 patients are hospitalized at McLean County hospitals.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, and 87% of total beds in use.

There have been a total of 262 COVID-related deaths in McLean County, which includes five additional COVID deaths since the last update: one female in her 40s, one female in her 60s, two females in their 70s, and one male in his 80s, but none have been associated with long-term care facilities.

According to the CDC Data Tracker, McLean County is experiencing high community transmission based on the seven-day moving average of cases per 100,000 (194.73 per 100,000), as of Saturday, Oct. 2.

Approximately 187,797 doses of the vaccine have been administered, making it so that 54.35% of McLean County is fully vaccinated. 55.53% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

The MCHD is accepting pre-registration for the following COVID-19 vaccine clinics as Grossinger Motors Arena: