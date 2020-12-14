More than 10,000 total COVID-19 cases as positivity rates rise in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 309 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

The report showed 1,221 people are isolating at home and 15 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 8,810 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 73% of ICU beds in use and 85% of total beds in use.

More than 159,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,115 confirmed and probable cases with 69 deaths.