327 new cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department has announced there are 11,221 probable and confirmed positives of COVID-19, an increase of 327 cases from Monday’s report.

The department also announced four deaths Tuesday. In Peoria County, two males in their 70s and 90s and residents of Heritage Health have died. Tazewell County officials reported the death of a female in her 70s, associated with an outbreak at an event that was held outside Tazewell County and in Woodford County a man in his 80s with co-morbidities and a resident of Heritage Health Eureka has died.

In Peoria County there are 6,202 probable and confirmed cases and 89 deaths. Tazewell County is reporting 3,939 cases and 65 deaths and Woodford County is reporting 1,080 cases and 20 deaths.

The total of confirmed and probable positive cases in the tri-county area is 11,221. There have been 174 confirmed deaths.

The department also notes change in weekday COVID-19 testing hours starting Tuesday for the Heartland Health Services Community-Based Testing Site, located at 2321 N. Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria.

Testing will be available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Drive-up and walk-up options are available.

