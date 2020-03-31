More than $14 million in funding coming to support health centers in Central Illinois

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with the women of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A mass departure of top aides is shaking House Democrats’ campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She’s issued a statement saying she’d ‘fallen short’ and would work to make the staff ‘truly inclusive.’ (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced $14,783,299 in federal funding from the Department of Heath and Human Services will be coming to Central Illinois Tuesday.

The funding will be given to three local organizations:

Tri-County Opportunities Council, Inc. in Rock Falls – $6,915,453

Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity, Inc. – $6,742,031

Knox County Health Department – $1,125,815

Rep. Cheri Bustos said the funding is an investment in hardworking Illinoisans.

“This federal funding is an investment in hardworking Illinoisans and their families. As many of our institutions face an uncertain financial future in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, this funding will go to ensure that our students continue to have a lifetime of opportunity and that Illinoisans have access to quality, affordable health care,” Bustos said.

The funding was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start and Health Center Cluster Programs.

Rep. Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services.