More than $14 million in funding coming to support health centers in Central Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced $14,783,299 in federal funding from the Department of Heath and Human Services will be coming to Central Illinois Tuesday.
The funding will be given to three local organizations:
- Tri-County Opportunities Council, Inc. in Rock Falls – $6,915,453
- Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity, Inc. – $6,742,031
- Knox County Health Department – $1,125,815
Rep. Cheri Bustos said the funding is an investment in hardworking Illinoisans.
“This federal funding is an investment in hardworking Illinoisans and their families. As many of our institutions face an uncertain financial future in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, this funding will go to ensure that our students continue to have a lifetime of opportunity and that Illinoisans have access to quality, affordable health care,” Bustos said.
The funding was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start and Health Center Cluster Programs.
Rep. Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services.