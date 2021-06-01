More than 18,000 McLean County residents have recovered from COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County health officials have reported 18,037 individuals have been released form isolation and are considered recovered from COVID-19.

Currently, 107 individuals are isolating at home. The McLean County Health Department also reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, May 28, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,377.

More than 352,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.8% through May 31.

Currently, three McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 76% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is six.

There have been 230 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes two additional deaths: one male in his 40s and one male in his 70s, neither associated with long-term care.

Approximately 148,085 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

