More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Illinois

Friday marks single day high with more than 83,000 vaccines administered

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 83,673 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, marking the highest single Friday amount of vaccines administered in Illinois.

A total of 2,186,775 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,631,975. A total of 2,060,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 271,142 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,460 doses.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 2,219 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,170,902 cases, including 20,192 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 85,963 specimens for a total of 17,474,319.

As of last night, 1,596 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 366 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 12–18 is 2.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 12–18 is 3.3%.