More than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 383 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, Nov. 24, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 25,010.

At this time, 607 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 24,097 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 25.

There have been 284 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 613,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 6.2% through Nov. 28.