More than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois health officials have reached a milestone in administering 3,125,425 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,224,005.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,115 doses.

Yesterday, March 4, a record 131,882 doses were administered in Illinois.

The IDPH reported 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths on Friday, March 5.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,194,702 cases, including 20,700 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,336 specimens for a total of 18,492,848.

As of last night, 1,166 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Feb. 26–March 4 is 2.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 26–March 4 is 2.8%.