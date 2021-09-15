More than 400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County in last week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 435 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in McLean County in the last week, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases in the county to 20,350.

At this time, 501 individuals are isolating at home, and 20,573 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 463,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.2% through Sept. 14.

Currently, 25 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 93% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 33.

There have been 251 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.