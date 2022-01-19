More than 42,000 cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 531 new cases since Jan. 18, and 3,565 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 42,024.

At this time, 2,734 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 38,906 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 58 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 89% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 56.

There have been 326 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 771,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 13.6% through Jan. 18.