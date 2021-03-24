More than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,268,815.

A total of 5,853,915 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,680 doses. Yesterday, 107,219 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Vaccine data has been adjusted to address the previously reported data discrepancy, and now includes doses administered on previous days that were initially excluded from the system. They were not uploaded because the records included only partial information about recipients.

In order to more accurately reflect the total number of doses actually administered, changes to software coding were made to allow the system to accept reports with only partial information. This accounts for roughly 100,000 doses.

IDPH has reached out to its pharmacy partners to remind them of the importance of entering information in all fields when the vaccine is administered.

Additionally, IDPH reported 2,793 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,227,708 cases, including 21,136 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,381 specimens for a total of 19,805,516.

As of last night, 1,261 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 269 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 17-23 is 2.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 17-23 is 3.1%.