More than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases now reported in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now more than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the Tri-County area.

Diana Scott with the Peoria City/County Health Department on Saturday said there are five new cases in Peoria County and one new case in Tazewell County. This brings the total for Peoria County to 26, 18 for Tazewell County, and Woodford County remains at seven. In total, there are 51 cases.

There have been no new reported deaths besides the previous three, where two were confirmed in Tazewell County and one was reported in Peoria County.

Additionally, there are 21 ICU beds in use throughout area hospitals for those who have tested positive for the virus, as well as people who are under investigation awaiting results.

In Peoria County specifically, 61.5% of those that tested positive are female, and 38.5% are male, the health department said. Eight people have fully recovered.

There are now confirmed cases in every age range as well.