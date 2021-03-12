More than 50% of Illinoisans 65 and older vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported approximately 54% of Illinois residents 65 and older have been vaccinated.

The news came the same day the department announced 1,763 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 39 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,206,172 cases, including 20,901 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,913 specimens for a total of 18,988,565.

As of last night, 1,128 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 240 patients were in the ICU and 108 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 5-11 is 2.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 5-11 is 2.6%.

A total of 4,501,155 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,916,055.

A total of 3,791,273 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,655 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,121 doses.

Yesterday, 110,570 doses were reported administered in Illinois.