More than 500 individuals in McLean County isolating at home due to COVID-19 concerns

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 21,410.

At this time, 502 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 20,629 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 466,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.4% through Sep. 15.

Currently, 28 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, and 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 32.

There have been 251 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.