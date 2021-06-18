More than 53% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, June 18, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 928 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 65 new deaths.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 70% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 53% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,388,688 cases, including 23,133 deaths.

Since reporting on Monday, June 14, laboratories have reported 171,685 specimens for a total of 25,357,568. As of Thursday night, 492 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 123 patients were in the ICU and 69 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from June 11-17 is 0.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 11-17 is 0.8%.

A total of 12,158,530 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,153 doses.

Since Monday, 211,440 doses were reported administered in Illinois.