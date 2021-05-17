More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 17, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and six new deaths.

  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,148 specimens for a total of 23,846,737. As of Thursday night, 1,512 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 398 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 10-May 16 is 2.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 10-May 16 is 2.9%.

A total of 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses.

On Sunday, 32,253 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News