More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 17, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and six new deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,148 specimens for a total of 23,846,737. As of Thursday night, 1,512 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 398 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 10-May 16 is 2.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 10-May 16 is 2.9%.

A total of 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses.

On Sunday, 32,253 doses were reported administered in Illinois.