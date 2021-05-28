More than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose, more than 49% fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 28, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 982 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 21 new deaths.

  • Cook County: 1 male teen, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,380,261 cases, including 22,739 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,438 specimens for a total of 24,490,663. As of Thursday night, 1,216 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 21-May 27 is 1.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 21-May 27 is 2.3%.

A total of 11,175,656 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,378 doses.

On Thursday, 62,274 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

