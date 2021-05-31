More than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least 1 vaccine dose, more than 50% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 31, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 521 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 33 new deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,382,186 cases, including 22,827 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,692 specimens for a total of 24,616,087. As of Sunday night, 1,093 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 167 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 24-30 is 1.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 24-30 is 2.0%.

A total of 11,291,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 50,162 doses.

On Sunday, 22,255 doses were reported administered in Illinois.