More than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least 1 vaccine dose, more than 50% are fully vaccinated

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 31, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 521 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 33 new deaths.

  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 70s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,382,186 cases, including 22,827 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,692 specimens for a total of 24,616,087. As of Sunday night, 1,093 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 167 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 24-30 is 1.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 24-30 is 2.0%.

A total of 11,291,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 50,162 doses.

On Sunday, 22,255 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News