More than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose

Coronavirus

More than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, June 7, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 244 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 14 new deaths.

  • Champaign County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 youth, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
  • Livingston County: 1 male 50s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,489 cases, including 22,963 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,348 specimens for a total of 24,913,350. As of Sunday night, 788 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 217 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 31-June 6 is 1.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 31-June 6 is 1.4%.

A total of 11,664,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,048 doses.

On Sunday, 33,407 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News