More than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose

More than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, June 7, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 244 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 14 new deaths.

Champaign County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 youth, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

Livingston County: 1 male 50s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,489 cases, including 22,963 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,348 specimens for a total of 24,913,350. As of Sunday night, 788 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 217 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 31-June 6 is 1.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 31-June 6 is 1.4%.

A total of 11,664,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,048 doses.

On Sunday, 33,407 doses were reported administered in Illinois.