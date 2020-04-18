More than 70 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tri-County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials Saturday announced four additional COVID-19 cases in Peoria County, bringing the total to 38.

Peoria City/County Health Department spokeswoman Diana Scott also reported that Tazewell now has 24 confirmed cases and Woodford has 11.

Friday Peoria County saw its second COVID-19 related death. It was a woman in her 80s. The woman was connected to the first death in the county. The first death was identified as a 91-year-old man who lived at Bickford of Peoria, a senior care facility.

In total, the Tri-County area has 73 cases and five deaths.

Before the end of the month, Peoria will see two COVID-19 testing sites. CEO of Heartland Health Services Sharon Adams on Friday said each site will hopefully have 150 tests per day.

The first site will open Tuesday, April 21 and will be located at 2321 N Wisconsin Ave. The hours of the clinic will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The second location will open April 25 at the Peoria City/County Health Department. It will only be open on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected