More than 7,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area

Coronavirus

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 7,052 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the tri-county area according to the health department.

Two deaths have been reported in the area. In Peoria County, a female resident in her 90s and a resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe has died. In Tazewell County, a female in her 70s and a resident of Timbercreek Rehabilitation and HealthCare has died.

In Peoria County there are 4,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,335 in Tazewell County and 549 in Woodford County.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News