More than 7,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 7,052 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the tri-county area according to the health department.
Two deaths have been reported in the area. In Peoria County, a female resident in her 90s and a resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe has died. In Tazewell County, a female in her 70s and a resident of Timbercreek Rehabilitation and HealthCare has died.
In Peoria County there are 4,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,335 in Tazewell County and 549 in Woodford County.
