More than 80 counties expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 years and older

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 5, more than 80 counties expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 years and older, according to an IDPH survey of local health departments.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) also reported 2,102 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 11 new deaths.

Cook County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s

DuPage County: 1 male50s, 1 female 60s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,258,736 cases, including 21,384 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,586 specimens for a total of 20,686,198. As of Sunday night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 358 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from March 29-April 4 is 3.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 29-April 4 is 4.5%.

A total of 7,335,385 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,784,215.

A total of 6,318,070 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,300 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,779 doses.

Yesterday, 27,248 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

IDPH authorized all local health departments seeing early signs of unfilled appointments to begin vaccinating all residents 16 and older to mitigate a rise in new COVID-19 cases. A list of counties that have already expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility can be found below.

Adams

Alexander

Bureau

Bond

Brown

Calhoun

Cass

Champaign

Christian

Clark

Clay

Clinton

Coles

Crawford

Cumberland

DeWitt

Douglas

Edgar

Effingham

Fayette

Ford

Franklin

Fulton

Gallatin

Greene

Grundy

Hamilton

Hardin

Henderson

Henry

Iroquois

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jersey

Jo Daviess

Johnson

Kankakee

Knox

Lawrence

Lee

Livingston

Logan

Macon

Macoupin

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Mason

Massac

McDonough

McLean

Menard

Mercer

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Ogle

Peoria

Perry

Piatt

Pike

Pope

Pulaski

Putnam

Randolph

Richland

Rock Island

Saline

Sangamon

Schuyler

Scott

Stark

St. Clair

Tazewell

Union

Vermilion

Wabash

Warren

Wayne

White

Williamson

Winnebago

Woodford

All Illinois residents will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning next Monday, April 12. On that date, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine doses from the state allocation will be instructed to open eligibility completely.

In order for the state to enter the Bridge Phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, Illinois must meet metrics based on vaccinations and ICU bed availability.

Vaccination Metrics

Once 70% of residents 65 and older statewide have received their first dose of the vaccine and no increase in COVID-19 metrics is recorded, the state could move into the Bridge Phase. Once 50% of residents 16 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine and no increase in COVID-19 metrics is recorded, the state could move into Phase 5.

COVID-19 Metrics

The state could advance if there is a non-increasing trend in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness, COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and mortality rate while ICU bed availability must remain greater than or equal to 20%. The state will consider new knowledge of variants, vaccine effectiveness, and the potential necessity of a booster shot as we move forward.

Monitoring Period

COVID-19 metrics will be considered over a 28-day monitoring period before the state can advance to the next phase. The current monitoring period began when all regions of the state moved into Phase 4.

At this time, the vaccination rate for Illinois residents 65 and older is 72%. The vaccination rate for residents 16 years and older is 40% and ICU bed capacity sits at 27%.