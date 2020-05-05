More than 90 percent of Tri-County COVID-19 patients have recovered, officials say

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tri-County health officials said more than 90% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Peoria City/County Health Department administrator Monica Hendrickson said 91% of the patients recovered in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties. In Peoria County specifically, 61 people have fully recovered, 35 are in home isolation, 13 are hospitalized, and three have died.

Additionally, another person in Tazewell County died from the virus. Hendrickson said a woman in her 90s died from the virus at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria; this marks the third death at the long-term care facility. In early April, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s that lived at the facility had died.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday shared a five-phase plan to reopen Illinois by region amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-phase plan is guided by public health metrics designed to provide a framework for reopening businesses, education, and recreational activities in each phase. Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, McLean, LaSalle, Fulton, Livingston, and Knox counties are in Region 2.

The state is currently in the second phase, but Pritzker said regions throughout Illinois would be able to move to Phase 3 in accordance with safety guidelines and the previously mentioned criteria. The earliest a region could move forward to Phase 3 is May 29.

Hendrickson said the Tri-County region is “in a good place” to move towards Phase 3, and Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said there is room for “a lot of good discussion” about moving towards opening more businesses.

There have been a total of 166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area. There are 112 reported in Peoria County, 45 in Tazewell County, and 13 in Woodford County.

