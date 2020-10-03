Morton School District 709 releases weekly COVID-19 numbers

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton Unit School District 709 is reporting that its COVID-19 numbers are showing improvement Friday.

According to Superintendent Jeffrey W. Hill, there are currently only 1 confirmed student cases of COVID-19 with 42 students quarantining district-wide. Over half of them expected to return next week.

According to Hill, the low COVD-19 numbers have exceeded the districts expectations.

“Two months into the school year, we seem to have achieved a kind of equilibrium. Not that we want any students or staff ill or out of school, but so far, the low numbers have exceeded our expectations, which gives us confidence moving forward,” Hill Stated.

Morton is also reporting that three of their staff members are quarantining.

District 709 has an attendance of about 2,840 students every day. The district’s positivity rate is about .035%, and its quarantine rate is 1.48%.

The school district encourages Morton families to be familiar with its Health Quarantining Guide.

