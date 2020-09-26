Morton School District 709 releases weekly COVID-19 numbers

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton Unit School District 709 is reporting one additional student case of COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Jeffrey W. Hill, there are currently only 3 confirmed student cases of COVID-19, up one case from last week. There are currently 35 students quarantining district-wide with 11 of them expected to return next week.

Morton schools currently have two active cases among staff members. Seven staff members are isolating with four expected to return next week.

District 709 has an attendance of about 2,830 students every day. The district’s positivity rate is about .105%, and its quarantine rate is 1.23%.

The school district encourages Morton families to be familiar with its Health Quarantining Guide.

