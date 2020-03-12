Breaking News
Peoria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed
NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, other spring championships due to coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, FL – MARCH 19: Mississippi Rebels and Xavier Musketeers players run by the logo at mid-court during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(WCMH) — The NCAA announced Thursday it has canceled the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well as other spring sports championships.

The NCAA said in a statement:

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

